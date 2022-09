NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Officials say the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail.

Southbound Tamiami Trail is currently shut down and traffic is being diverted around the area. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

