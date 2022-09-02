Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Memphis police are searching for a woman who they believe was abducted early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Police said she was abducted on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis campus.

She is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top, purple and blue running shorts, and she had her hair in a bun.

Police released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say Fletcher frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Police say Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in front of a home on the street on which she was abducted. The phone was smashed.

Friends said the woman they know as “Liza” is an avid runner and a mother of two children. She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches junior kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Memphis police.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Sherriff
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Manatee High School
Bradenton Police: Charges pending against Manatee High student who made threat
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died
Indiana Dept. of Health establishes monkeypox dashboard
Free monkeypox clinic in Sarasota Friday night
A memorial is set up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High days after a shooting took place at the...
Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial