Grieving widow deals with having power shut off in her home days after her husband died

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week was very difficult for Gloria Holback. Her husband John had died from prostate cancer. He also had kidney issues. Then a few days later the power in her home was turned off by FPL for a few hours.

“I needed to be able to grieve, I needed to be able to go in my room, shut the door and be with my two puppies,” said Holback.

The FPL account was under her husband’s name including all the password information. Holback says she was dealing with a computerized system on the phone and not having any luck. That’s when she reached out to ABC7 and we put her in touch with an FPL advocate who helped restore her power.

“My power would’ve been off,” said Holback. “I would’ve been here with two little dogs in the heat, with the food we have in the refrigerator going bad and on top of that grieving.”

“At the end of the day, we’re human too, so we want to try to help our customers in any way that we can,” said Ana Espinosa, a spokesperson for FPL.

Holback says she is grateful for the help that she had received from FPL and ABC7. It was something she says she wasn’t expecting to have to deal with following the death of her husband.

“I had to be the one to get online and call all of these people and handle all of the processing, that goes with losing someone you love,” said Holback. “So we need to make it easier.”

Holback now has her brother helping her with not only the grieving but stuff around the house. FPL has this advice if you find yourself in a similar situation.

“Know exactly how you can get into your FPL account, even if you aren’t the primary holder,” said Espinosa. “Having that conversation with the person that does pay the bill, just in case something does happen.”

