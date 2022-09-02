Advertise With Us
Free monkeypox clinic in Sarasota Friday night

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Health Department is teaming up with a local restaurant to help stop the spread of monkeypox.

The health department, along with the nonprofit CARES Outreach, is holding a free vaccine clinic Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Oasis Restaurant, at 1525 Fourth Street.

You must preregister to get a vaccine, by emailing caresoutreach.rco@gmail.com.

People “just need to show up. They’ll receive a confirmation when they send their name in the subject line of the email,” said CARES CEO Michael Kehoe. “They’ll fill out their registation form, get their vaccine, and that’s it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 1,957 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Florida. At least one case has been reported in Sarasota County.

