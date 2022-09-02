Downtown Bradenton pedestrians now have two-wheeled options

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is joining its neighbors to the north and south in offering a new way to zip around downtown.

City officials unveiled more than 200 electric scooters to be located is specific area around town. Users pay $1 to unlock the scooters and then 49 cents per minute while they’re riding. The city receives 25 cents per ride and has a 24-month agreement with the company.

“It gives you that extra form of entertainment and transportation,” said Mayor Gene Brown. “You see a lot of people on the Riverwalk riding and that’s something we’re working through like how to get more.”

The scooter provider, Bird, has previously had hiccups in other cities including Tampa. Since the program began, more than 60 scooters have been pulled out of the Hillsborough River.

Bird representative Bruno Lopes said any new launch will have a learning curve while people learn how to use the scooters. Bird will help educate riders through notifications, outreach and a phone app.

The biggest concern is keeping everyone safe while having fun.

“You want to make sure the right of ways is being cleared, you want to make sure you’re complying with everything,” said Lopes. “We don’t want to impede anyone from access to the sidewalks and that kind of thing so, just educating folks.”

The city and Bird are hoping more scooters become available but it depends on rider demand. The City of Sarasota is receiving an additional 200 scooters for their program through VEO. According to the City of Sarasota, between March and July the city had 81,000 users.

