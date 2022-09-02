Advertise With Us
Danielle now a hurricane; no threat to land

Danielle was upgraded to a hurricane Friday morning. The storm is no threat to land.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is centered about 885 miles west of the Azores and is drifting west at about 1 mph. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In the north Pacific, Tropical Storm Javier formed overnight. Forecasters said that late Thursday it was 210 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Javier is moving northwest at 9 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

