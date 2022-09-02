Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crews work to stop rainwater collection at Piney Point

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews have begun working to close part of Piney Point and to reshape the land after removing rain water. The process for dumping 4.5 million gallons of rainwater from the Piney Point facility was started earlier this month.

Water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.

Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeepers, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.

Now contractors are working to shape the area so that it will no longer accumulate rainwater and eliminate the need to release water into the bay.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says they are continuing to monitor the site.

