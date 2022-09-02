Advertise With Us
City of Venice looking for Holiday Parade participants

The new application may be submitted digitally
In The Spotlight - Venice Holiday Parade
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays are coming up around the corner and the City of Venice is planning its holiday parade.

Venice has launched an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade downtown, set for Saturday, Nov. 26.

New as of 2022, the Venice Holiday Parade has a webpage on the City of Venice website.

The application to participate will be submitted digitally. The City’s goal was to make entrant information easily accessible and the application user-friendly.

Users can find the application on the new Venice Holiday Parade page as well as other useful information including a route map, rules/regulations, and photos from past parades.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 1, 2022.

