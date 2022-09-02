Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Police: Charges pending against Manatee High student who made threat

Manatee High School
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police confirm that criminal charges are pending against a Manatee County High School student after a threat of gun violence was posted to social media.

Late Thursday night, the FBI received an anonymous tip that a student, a junior at Manatee High School, made a veiled threat related to a school shooting on Snapchat.

The FBI reached out and contacted Bradenton Police. Officers and their federal partners were dispatched to the school at the start of the day.

The student was identified by a Bradenton Police School Resource Officer and was detained before going to class. The student had no weapons at the time but detectives say he admitted to posting, and later deleting, the threat.

While there was no danger to Manatee High School students or staff, the Bradenton Police Department will have extra officers at the school for the end of the school day.

The School District of Manatee County utilizes the FortifyFL app, which allows students, educators, parents and community members to report school safety concerns directly to law enforcement and school administrators immediately and anonymously.

Tips can be submitted online at GetFortifyFL.com. You may also report information on this, or other cases, to the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

