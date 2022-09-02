Bradenton man arrested by Sarasota PD after fentanyl found during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton area man was arrested by Sarasota Police for fentanyl trafficking.

Police arrested Lashay D. Smith, 32, following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

On August 29, Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint. When officers searched the vehicle and Smith, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia including:

45.9 grams of Fentanyl

14 grams of Hydromorphone

40.1 grams of Cocaine

33.8 grams of Marijuana

4.5 grams of Oxycodone

2 Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills

Smith was given multiple traffic citations including Sunscreen Material on a Windshield (for the illegal tint) and No Valid Driver’s License. Smith is facing multiple felony charges for:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hydromorphone)

Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams)

Possession of Marijuana within 1000′ of a School with Intent

Sale/Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance within 1000′ of a School/Child Care

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $169,000 bond.

