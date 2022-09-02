Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bradenton man arrested by Sarasota PD after fentanyl found during traffic stop

Lashay Smith
Lashay Smith(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton area man was arrested by Sarasota Police for fentanyl trafficking.

Police arrested Lashay D. Smith, 32, following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

On August 29, Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint.  When officers searched the vehicle and Smith, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia including:

  • 45.9 grams of Fentanyl
  • 14 grams of Hydromorphone
  • 40.1 grams of Cocaine
  • 33.8 grams of Marijuana
  • 4.5 grams of Oxycodone
  • 2 Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills

Smith was given multiple traffic citations including Sunscreen Material on a Windshield (for the illegal tint) and No Valid Driver’s License.  Smith is facing multiple felony charges for:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hydromorphone)
  • Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams)
  • Possession of Marijuana within 1000′ of a School with Intent
  • Sale/Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance within 1000′ of a School/Child Care
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $169,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Sherriff
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Siding was ripped from manufactured homes in Bradenton.
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
Manatee High School
Bradenton Police: Charges pending against Manatee High student who made threat
Indiana Dept. of Health establishes monkeypox dashboard
Free monkeypox clinic in Sarasota Friday night
A memorial is set up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High days after a shooting took place at the...
Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial