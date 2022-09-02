Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Amber Alert canceled, baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Sherriff
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says

Latest News

Ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are presenting their...
Biden, GOP vie for 'soul of America'
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo.
Fed is hoping August hiring report will show slowdown
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Typical summer weather for the Suncoast Labor Day weekend
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects