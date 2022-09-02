Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old out of Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen in the company of his father also named Jorge Morales.

Jojo is described as white-hispanic male, standing 3-feet-tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami. Contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-596-8176 or 911.

At this time there is no vehicle information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.