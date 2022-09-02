2022 Labor Day weekend events on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are some upcoming events happening on the Suncoast for Labor Day weekend.

Friday Sept 2.

The Downtown Improvement District is hosting “American Routes Downtown” happening on Friday from 7 to 10pm.

As part of the “Fresh Fridays” series that takes place the first Friday of every month, the event will take place on Palm Avenue right across from the Art Ovation hotel.

The band Southbound 75 will be headlining playing all Americana hits. The event will also have food and drinks from local vendors.

Venice Craft Fair (GatoNova | City of Venice)

Saturday and Sunday, Sept 3 - 4

The 13th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival is going on from Sept 3-4th. The festival will be along Miami Ave from 10am to 4pm.

Artists and craftsman will be selling their artwork all weekend. Admission is free and animals are welcome as long as they’re leashed.

2021 Belt and Road International Regatta

Saturday and Sunday, Sept 3 - 4

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron will host its 74th annual Labor Day Regatta this weekend with hundreds of competitive sailors from across the U.S. and Canada. It’s a great event for spectators lining City Island and the Bayfront.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Sarasota Sailing Squadron;

1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.