USF Sarasota-Manatee plans 9/11 ceremony

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9.

The university will remember victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and pay tribute to survivors, first responders and members of the military.

In preparation, on Sept. 6, students, faculty, staff and other volunteers will plant 2,977 American flags — one for each person who died that day — on the lawn of the Sarasota-Manatee campus courtyard.

On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:15 a.m., the school’s Office of Veteran Success will host a public remembrance ceremony.

“It’s important for our nation to remember those who died on 9/11, as well as the courageous efforts of our first responders and military,” said Carlos Moreira, one of the ceremony’s organizers. “Our nation owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

Speaking at Friday’s event in the school’s courtyard will be Peter Abbott, who on Sept. 11, 2001, was executive officer with the New York City Police Department.

Abbott, who later was Sarasota’s police chief for eight years and received a master’s degree from USF, responded to the World Trade Center from his office at nearby police headquarters after the first hijacked airliner was flown into the North Tower.

After Abbott retired from the NYPD, in November 2002 he was named chief of the Sarasota Police Department, a position he held until 2010. In 2011, Abbott earned a master’s degree from USF and joined Edward Jones as a financial planner.

The ceremony will also include remarks from USF Sarasota-Manatee campus Regional Chancellor Karen A. Holbrook, patriotic performances by the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School children’s choir, a moment of silence, a 21-gun-salute and a bugler playing “Taps.”

