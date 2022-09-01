Tropical Storm Danielle becomes 4th named storm in 2022 hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the 4th named storm and the first named in two months.

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened from Tropical Depression Five in the North Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is reporting that the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving east-northeast at 2 mph. She is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next 48 hours.

Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.