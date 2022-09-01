Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Suncoast rain chances go up as we move into the weekend

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains in place today and will again limit the number of storms that form this afternoon.

Like yesterday, a few of the inland storms could be strong and slow-moving, producing a lot of rain. These storms will generally form east of the interstate in the late afternoon. The coast will again today stay mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm forming in the late morning or early afternoon. The majority of the day will be mostly sunny and warm, with “feels-like” temperatures approaching 105.

Late in the day moisture will start to return and Friday’s forecast calls for a rapid increase in rain chances. Winds will shift to the southeast and drive storms from inland areas back to the coast, in a typical summer fashion. There will be a few thunderstorms and holiday beachgoers are reminded of the old saying, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The tropics remain active but no system will impact Florida over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return
Justin Murphy
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say

Latest News

newtown
Sarasota redevelopment agency plan helps rejuvenate Newtown businesses
mc library
Petition to save Manatee Central Library
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 31, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 31, 2022