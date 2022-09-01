Suncoast rain chances go up as we move into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains in place today and will again limit the number of storms that form this afternoon.

Like yesterday, a few of the inland storms could be strong and slow-moving, producing a lot of rain. These storms will generally form east of the interstate in the late afternoon. The coast will again today stay mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm forming in the late morning or early afternoon. The majority of the day will be mostly sunny and warm, with “feels-like” temperatures approaching 105.

Late in the day moisture will start to return and Friday’s forecast calls for a rapid increase in rain chances. Winds will shift to the southeast and drive storms from inland areas back to the coast, in a typical summer fashion. There will be a few thunderstorms and holiday beachgoers are reminded of the old saying, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The tropics remain active but no system will impact Florida over the holiday weekend.

