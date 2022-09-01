Summer pattern continues through the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saw only a few storms on Wednesday as some slightly drier air moved through. We will see atmospheric moisture on the increase on Thursday and stick around through the holiday weekend.

The Labor day weekend should be ok, with just scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms developing. We will see mostly fair skies throughout much of the day.

Thursday we start off with mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance for a few scattered coastal showers. We will then see the sea breeze move east toward our inland areas and collided with the SE winds east of I-75. This will allow for a few late day storms to develop and then push back toward the Gulf during the early evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Summer afternoon storm pattern continues (WWSB)

There may be some minor adjustments to the timing of the storms as we head into the holiday weekend but we will see mainly late afternoon and evening thunderstorms rolling through the Suncoast through Labor day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the next 7 days and lows in the mid 70s.

For boaters and beach goers look for nice weather through much of the day. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5 mph turning to the SW by the early afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

The drought looks to be over by this weekend as a named storms likely to develop (WWSB)

The tropics are starting to come awake as we are watching 3 areas in the Atlantic. One is located several hundred miles east of the Caribbean and is moving to the WNW at 15 mph. It has the 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. It looks like this one will miss the Islands to the north and eventually stay a fish storm moving to the north eventually staying away from the U.S.

There is another system in the N. Central Atlantic and it too is likely to become a named storm in a few days as it stays nearly stationary in the middle Atlantic. If it develops it too will stay well away from the United States.

The 3rd system just came off the coast of Africa and is has a 40% chance of developing and the long range models also keeps this one well away from land as it moves to the WNW.

So we are in the clear for now but we still have 3 months to go before the official end of the season.

