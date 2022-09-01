Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their...
Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks.

Wednesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife is allowing people to keep the fish after a five-year ban.

People are being limited to one per person and two per vessel. Also, snook have to be 28 to 33in. While redfish must be 18 to 27in.

The permitted areas Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor, and Southwest Regions.

The lifted ban is stirring controversy among some of the anglers on The Suncoast.

Some think the populations are still being threatened by recent spill, and that the state should wait a little longer until they know for sure.

“A couple days ago there was another 350 gallon spill at Whitaker Bayou. So, that’s factoring in now,” said expert angler Ashley Little. “So what is that going to do to the population of snook that are doing ok?”

People like Jose Carrillo hope people stick to the rules, as well as use their better judgement even if they’re within the limits due to decreased population.

“As far as the size limits, I just think if you get the bigger ones you should just throw them back in. Those are the ones that usually make the offspring anyway,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return
Justin Murphy
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say

Latest News

Sarasota County Sherriff
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county
missing juvenile
Missing juvenile in Bradenton
gavel
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment