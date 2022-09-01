Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks.

Wednesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife is allowing people to keep the fish after a five-year ban.

People are being limited to one per person and two per vessel. Also, snook have to be 28 to 33in. While redfish must be 18 to 27in.

The permitted areas Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor, and Southwest Regions.

The lifted ban is stirring controversy among some of the anglers on The Suncoast.

Some think the populations are still being threatened by recent spill, and that the state should wait a little longer until they know for sure.

“A couple days ago there was another 350 gallon spill at Whitaker Bayou. So, that’s factoring in now,” said expert angler Ashley Little. “So what is that going to do to the population of snook that are doing ok?”

People like Jose Carrillo hope people stick to the rules, as well as use their better judgement even if they’re within the limits due to decreased population.

“As far as the size limits, I just think if you get the bigger ones you should just throw them back in. Those are the ones that usually make the offspring anyway,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.