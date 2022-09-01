Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”

If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds.

Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow people down and keep drivers safe.

They also wanted to remind drivers that bribing horses with green apples won’t get you out of a ticket.



Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.