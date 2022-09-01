Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

The Mounted Patrol Unit is clocking speeders (and eating apples)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”

If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds.

Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow people down and keep drivers safe.

They also wanted to remind drivers that bribing horses with green apples won’t get you out of a ticket.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

