Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

