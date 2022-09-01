Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores.

Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, between August 26 and September 15, 2020, Adams robbed four wireless phone stores – three in Manatee County and one in Hillsborough County. During each robbery, he pointed a gun at store employees and stole iPhones and cash.

Adams subsequently sold the stolen iPhones. Law enforcement officers arrested Adams on October 1, 2020, and found him in possession of a loaded handgun. Adams subsequently mailed a threatening communication to a witness in an attempt to obtain money and violated two court orders by refusing to be fingerprinted.

Each robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20. Citing Adams’ prior federal conviction for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, each brandishing charge carries a minimum mandatory term of 25 years, and up to life, in federal prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment.

The felon-in-possession charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The extortion charge carries up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

