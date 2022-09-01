Advertise With Us
Missing juvenile in Bradenton

missing juvenile
missing juvenile(BRADENTON PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for Traivan Ortez Whitfield who is 16 and ran away from his home.

He was last seen in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave East in Bradenton on Monday, August 29.

Traivan is 5′4″, approximately 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing an orange and turquoise shirt, blue jeans, and Tommy Hilfiger flip flops.

Please call Bradenton PD with information that will help bring Traivan home at 941-932-9300.

