Meteorological Summer is over but not here

First named storm forms since July 3rd
Lone angler on the N. Jetty on Thursday near Nokomis
Lone angler on the N. Jetty on Thursday near Nokomis(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 1st. of September is marked by the meteorological end of summer for most but not for Florida. We usually don’t see a strong cold front here until the first or second week of October. The forecast for the next several days is calling for mostly sunny skies with scattered late day storms through Labor day. The rain chance is at 50% for Friday and anywhere from 50%-40% through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s at the area beaches and low 90′s inland.

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with a slight chance for a few showers near the coast during the early afternoon as the sea breeze works inland. We will then see storms build inland an then work back toward the coast during the late afternoon and early evening. Winds will be rather light from the ESE to start the day and turn around to the SW during the early afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday looks to be similar with typical summer weather with scattered late day storms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some of the storms may produce some heavy rain in areas.

Labor day we will see a 40% chance for scattered late day storms with mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Expected to become 1st. hurricane of season
Expected to become 1st. hurricane of season(WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to watch Danielle spinning around in the N. central Atlantic. This is only the 4th storm of this very quiet season. Danielle is expected to sit and spin and get stronger over the next few days and then eventually head off to the NE into some cooler water early next week and weaken. It will have no impact on the United States.

Could stay on a more westerly course
Could stay on a more westerly course(WWSB)

A tropical disturbance located just east of the Leeward Islands is not that well organized but the National Hurricane Center is still thinking it will likely develop over the next several days. Because the disturbance is rather disorganized at this time it may not make the turn to the north like all the models were suggesting over the last 2 days. If it continues to move west without developing it may not be just a fish storm. We will know much more early next week if it will have an impact on the United States.

Another disturbance out in the far eastern Atlantic is showing little signs of developing at this time. We are not expecting anything here for the next 7days but we still have 3 months to go to the official end of this strange hurricane season.

