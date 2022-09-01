Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being widely circulated on social media.

Sarasota attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski posted an image Wednesday night of a portion of the homework assignment at Nolan Elementary School. Filipkowski indicates the image came from a parent whose child received the assignment.

The lesson titled “How Does a Historian Work?” addresses the concepts of reliable sources, point of view and bias.

The section is question, in part, reads:

“The media is often biased and will add words that persuade you to think one way over another. Read these two statements made by reporters after the 2020 election.

“President Trump made claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“President Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The first sentence is just giving you information, while the second sentence leads you to believe he is wrong before you have all the facts.”

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Manatee County Schools spokesman Mike Barber confirmed the assignment was real, given out yesterday by a substitute teacher in a social studies class at Nolan Middle School.

“This homework assignment does not meet the expectations of the School District of Manatee County. A thorough review of future homework lessons in this course is taking place and remaining issues related to this assignment will be addressed,” his statement said.

Barber said the homework assignment was based on chapter one of a state-approved textbook by McGraw Hill, “Discovering Our Past -- A History of the World Early Ages.”

The book sells on Amazon for $83.85 in paperback. One customer review of the textbook is less than glowing. “This ‘text’ is so full of errors and mis-characterizations that I am astounded that supposedly educated people even tolerate it,” it says.

“You don’t have time in this report to read all I discovered in my copy. It is sloppy in detail and biased in characterization,” the review concludes.

Barber said the school district is “committed to adhering to the curriculum and instructional standards set forth by the Florida Department of Education and Florida Statutes.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.