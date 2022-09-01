Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning of computer pop-up scam

Internet scams target elders and lead to financial abuse.
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are saying they’ve seen multiple fraud reports involving a computer pop-up add.

So far, the department has seen seven fraud cases where victims received a pop-up message appearing to be from Microsoft saying their computer has been compromised and to call.

The scammer tells the victim to pay in gift cards to have it removed. No agency or business will ever ask you to pay in gift cards.

If you receive this message, close it out and contact law enforcement.

