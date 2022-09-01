Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning of computer pop-up scam

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are saying they’ve seen multiple fraud reports involving a computer pop-up add.

So far, the department has seen seven fraud cases where victims received a pop-up message appearing to be from Microsoft saying their computer has been compromised and to call.

The scammer tells the victim to pay in gift cards to have it removed. No agency or business will ever ask you to pay in gift cards.

If you receive this message, close it out and contact law enforcement.

