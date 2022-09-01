Advertise With Us
DOH-Manatee working to make Naloxone widely available

(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is working to make Naloxone publicly available to residents.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.

The Florida Department of Health launched an initiative on August 31, 2022 – International Overdose Awareness Day – to ensure readily available access to naloxone through its county health departments.

A total of 1,500 naloxone kits have been distributed to 16 county health departments during the first phase of this initiative: Baker, Bradford, Union, Franklin, Gulf, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Levy, Glades, Hendry, Hamilton, Hardee, Jefferson, Madison, Lafayette and Suwanee.

The next phase of this initiative will expand naloxone distribution to all 67 county health departments in Florida, including DOH-Manatee. Increasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.

Providing naloxone through county health departments will increase support to individuals across the state dealing with substance use disorder and help prevent overdose deaths in Florida.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority for the state,” said Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke. “In 2021, almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses, the highest one-year total ever recorded in our state.”

If you are suffering from substance use disorder in Manatee County, visit this site to learn more about local agencies that can offer you assistance: https://manateecountyflorida.now.site/home.

