Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest in the viral video of a racoon being burned alive in a dumpster has finally been made.

After numerous complaints from the community, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said their Agricultural Unit conducted an investigation and made an arrest in the case. The two people responsible in the animal cruelty case are Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe who are now behind bars.

The couple faces felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty.

This is a continuing story and we will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.