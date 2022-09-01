Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Concerned residents in Bradenton signing petition to keep Manatee Central Library from closing or relocating

Petition to save Manatee Central Library in Bradenton has more than 6000 signatures.
Petition to save Manatee Central Library in Bradenton has more than 6000 signatures.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The push continues to save the Manatee County Central Library in downtown Bradenton from disappearing or relocating. It currently sits on a prime waterfront location.

“This property is valuable property to the community because it’s right on the Riverwalk, it’s one of the few places that anyone can come to enjoy the Riverwalk and enjoy the library,” said Donna Mathias with Bradenton Concerned Citizens.

There has been talk in the past about rezoning and possibly redeveloping the property. Before Manatee County can do anything with this property, it would have to be rezoned through the city of Bradenton.

“I think it’ll probably come back up next year, but at this point in time I want to hear more from the public,” said Bill Sanders, Councilman for the city of Bradenton. “I think we need to have more public meetings, either the county or the city or both, as to what we really want to see downtown.”

One woman tells ABC7 she met her husband in a library and spends a lot of time there as well.

“No, we need to keep what we have here, we need a place to go,” Susan Gwynneth Vance, a library supporter.

More than 6200 people have signed a petition to keep this library right where it is.

“If people can get behind keeping it here, it would be awesome,” said Robert Clemmons, a Bradenton resident. “We have a petition we’ve got going, a website, Facebook group. Just join the cause and help us save the place.”

Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Chair of the Manatee County Commission says at the moment there aren’t any plans to sell the county’s seven libraries.

For more information on the petition, you can click on this link https://bradentonconcernedcitizens.com/.

