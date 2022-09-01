Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bird Scooter program kicks off in Bradenton

(WABI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bird Scooters program launched in Bradenton Thursday.

Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton to provide more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders.

The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main; Barcarotta & 10th St W; 6th Ave W & 13th St W; 12th St W by the Clerk of the Court; 12th St W & Manatee Ave W; 10th St W & 4th Ave W; 10 St W & Manatee Ave W (just north of Manatee Ave); 13th St W & 6th Ave W; and LECOM Park (9th St W & 17th Ave W).)

Pricing rates are set by bird and vary by state and market. Generally, riders pay $1 to unlock the scooter and usage rates average between 15 and 30 cents a minute.

The City had released a few notes for scooter riders:

🛴 Observe bike safety laws

🛴 Geofence zones will prevent scooters from traveling outside the city limits or in designated areas

🛴 Be courteous to pedestrians. This is #TheFriendlyCity, after all.

🛴 Helmets aren’t required, but always recommended

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return
Justin Murphy
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say

Latest News

The Mounted Patrol Unit is clocking speeders (and eating apples)
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
WWSB Generic Stock 7
3 teen vandals cause $100,000 in damages at Florida school
The Humane Society of Sarasota County has been caring for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a...
Watch: Rescued beagles get first taste of life outside a cage
Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
WWSB-TV -Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time