Bird Scooter program kicks off in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bird Scooters program launched in Bradenton Thursday.

Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton to provide more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders.

The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main; Barcarotta & 10th St W; 6th Ave W & 13th St W; 12th St W by the Clerk of the Court; 12th St W & Manatee Ave W; 10th St W & 4th Ave W; 10 St W & Manatee Ave W (just north of Manatee Ave); 13th St W & 6th Ave W; and LECOM Park (9th St W & 17th Ave W).)

Pricing rates are set by bird and vary by state and market. Generally, riders pay $1 to unlock the scooter and usage rates average between 15 and 30 cents a minute.

The City had released a few notes for scooter riders:

🛴 Observe bike safety laws

🛴 Geofence zones will prevent scooters from traveling outside the city limits or in designated areas

🛴 Be courteous to pedestrians. This is #TheFriendlyCity, after all.

🛴 Helmets aren’t required, but always recommended

