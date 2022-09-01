Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said he may have "some cognitive loss.”(Source: Roberts family via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The family of the 8-year-old boy left paralyzed from the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, said he may have “some cognitive loss.”

Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back and has undergone multiple surgeries.

His family gave an update on him Thursday, saying his rehabilitation team is seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate cognitive loss.

They said he wasn’t well enough and not talking enough for the issues to be noticed sooner.

Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, word recovery issues and loss of fine motor skills acuity.

The rehabilitation team is working with the family to assess long-term needs for Cooper after his eventual return home from the hospital.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the mass shooting during the Independence Day parade.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return
Justin Murphy
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
gavel
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment