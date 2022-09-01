3 teen vandals cause $100,000 in damages at Florida school

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — A trio of teens broke windows, damaged toilets and backed-up sinks in acts of vandalism that caused $100,000 in damages to a Florida middle school, authorities said.

The three 14-year-olds caused extensive damage on Sunday to most buildings at Jenkins Middle School in Palatka, Florida, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Palatka is about 65 miles south of Jacksonville.

The school has been closed for repairs.

The teens discharged 17 fire extinguishers and broke security cameras, but not before the cameras recorded the destruction, including an image of one of the suspects who was identified later by a school resource deputy at Palatka Junior-Senior High School.

The juveniles were charged with first-degree felony burglary with more than $1,000 in damages, third-degree felony criminal mischief and third-degree preventing or obstructing extinguishment of a fire by interfering with the fire extinguishers, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

