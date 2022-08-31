Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play

Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Truth Social, the social network supported by former President Donald Trump, is still unavailable on Google’s Android app store.

The Twitter-like app is preferred by many Trump supporters, but Google said it doesn’t reach the company’s Play store standards.

Although Truth Social has been available for preorder on the Google Play store for nearly a month, it hasn’t been officially released, though it is available from Apple’s app store.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said in a recent interview that they’re still waiting for approval from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Holmes
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 12
City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill
A woman was found in a room at this Manatee County hotel Aug. 28.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into murder at Bradenton motel
Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
A memorial has popped up near the intersection with a a 13-year-old Pine View School student...
County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School
Deadly intersection may see changes
Lilly intersection to see changes