Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says.

Caleb Zieglebauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after they noticed he had a fever. His family took him to a Fort Myers hospital where he has been fighting for his life ever since.

Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose and infected his brain.

“He started becoming disoriented and hallucinating, and they had to bring him here,” His aunt, Katie Chiet, said.

According to experts, 97% of people never recover from it. However, the 13-year-old’s family is staying positive throughout the diagnosis.

Family and friends, some of whom have flown to Florida from Minnesota, know Caleb may not have been able to see them, but they hope he can feel the support as he continues his battle.

“Wake up, buddy. We love you. We’re all here for you,” Chiet said.

Charlotte County, where the beach is located, said on Twitter in July there had been no confirmed reports of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, according to the health department.

Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, will fly Caleb to Chicago Wednesday at no cost where he will continue his treatment.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help him get the care that he needs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.

