Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Siesta Beach Access Mat damaged during storms

Siesta Beach Mat being repaired.
Siesta Beach Mat being repaired.(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Beach’s access mat, which allows easier beach access to wheelchair users, has been damaged due to recent storms.

The county writes that Park and Recreation staff is working diligently to make repairs and will reinstall the mat as soon as feasible.

In the meantime, please consider alternative options for a beach mat in place with the City of Venice at Venice Beach or by using the free beach wheelchairs available at Siesta Beach at the main concession area.

For more info, please call 941-861-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Holmes
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 12
City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill
A woman was found in a room at this Manatee County hotel Aug. 28.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into murder at Bradenton motel
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago

Latest News

12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return
Justin Murphy
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man charged in weekend shooting in Polk County
A memorial has popped up near the intersection with a a 13-year-old Pine View School student...
County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School