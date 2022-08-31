Siesta Beach Access Mat damaged during storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Beach’s access mat, which allows easier beach access to wheelchair users, has been damaged due to recent storms.

The county writes that Park and Recreation staff is working diligently to make repairs and will reinstall the mat as soon as feasible.

In the meantime, please consider alternative options for a beach mat in place with the City of Venice at Venice Beach or by using the free beach wheelchairs available at Siesta Beach at the main concession area.

For more info, please call 941-861-5000.

