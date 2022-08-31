Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SeaWorld Orlando releases update on rescued dolphin calf

Sea World Orlando provides update on rescued dolphin
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaWorld Orlando has provided an update on a baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in July.

Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as lifeguards and Clearwater Fire Rescue, managed to free the calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.

Rescuers saw no sign of the calf’s mother after she helped alert them to the situation by swimming in circles.

When he was rescued, the Southeast Stranding Network and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the recommendation for the baby dolphin to go to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

Since arriving at SeaWorld, the baby dolphin has made significant progress and is now swimming on his own, being bottle-fed, growing teeth, and has gained over 10 pounds! The SeaWorld animal care specialists are excited to continue to watch him get bigger, healthier and stronger.

