Sarasota County School District thriving even with a shortage

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With teacher shortages plaguing Florida, Districts like Sarasota County Schools are also feeling that strain. However, some of that was by design.

According to Superintendent Brennan Asplen, the district decided to add positions to help with reading, intervention services, and to decrease the teacher to student ratio. Even though the additions were for the better, he says if they hadn’t have added those positions, they wouldn’t be in a shortage.

“In an effort to have more teachers in front of students to reduce the class size ratio, we have 150 positions we included in our budget to be hired,” Asplen said. “With that, even though we’ve hired 700, and we still have around 80 to fill, if we hadn’t added those on we’d be full right now.”

In the meantime, the district has been utilizing substitute teachers to fill those gaps until the positions are filled. He said, they have over 1,200 substitutes and have a fill rate between 90 and 97%.

However, not just anybody can sign up to be a sub. In years past they required at least a bachelors degree. Now, they’ve lowered it to an associates to allow more opportunities.

“You would sign up with us if you wanted to be a substitute teacher,” said Asplen. “We put you on the list, we do background checks and everything, and then train you as far as what we want done.”

But it isn’t just teachers they’re looking to hire. They’re currently looking to hire 30 custodians, 20 food and service workers, and a few more bus drivers.

The Sarasota County School District will be having a job fair to fill all of their openings on September, 16th at the Landings location.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

