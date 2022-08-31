Rain chances drop on Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for fewer storms on Wednesday as some drier air moves through the area. This will shut down our morning and late day storms but we still expect to see a few around. We will see mostly sunny skies with a 40% chance for late day storms and a 20% chance for a few coastal showers and storms during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be generally light throughout the day.

Thursday the dry air moves out and the chance for rain increases again to 50% for mainly late day storms otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°.

Friday we should get back to mainly late day storms moving from inland locations back toward the coast late in the day. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year. The normal low is 75 and high is 90 degrees. The rain chance is at 50%.

Over the weekend we will see a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s near the beaches and low 90s elsewhere.

It has been a quiet tropical season so far to say the least. We are monitoring 3 areas in the Atlantic right now and two of them have a good chance of becoming the next named storms over the next 5 days. There hasn’t been a named storms since July 3rd. This is the longest stretch of no named storms since records began during a La Nina year. There have been only two other years since 1950 that there were not any named storms in the month of August. In 1961 and 1979 there were no tropical cyclones. If we get through the last day of August without a storm being named then we will have had no named storms in August.

We still have half the season to go (WWSB)

It is interesting to note that in 1961 we did have a hyperactive 2nd half of the rest of the season. In 1979 the season ended below average. October is a dangerous month for Florida. Late in the season we start to see more mid-latitude cyclones with cold fronts which send storms more to the NE once they get into the Gulf.

