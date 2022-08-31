Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Holmes
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 12
City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill
A woman was found in a room at this Manatee County hotel Aug. 28.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into murder at Bradenton motel
Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play
A memorial has popped up near the intersection with a a 13-year-old Pine View School student...
County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School
Deadly intersection may see changes
Lilly intersection to see changes