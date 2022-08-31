Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors finding out on Tuesday that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night.

“Initially, I’m shocked, we’re just happy she’s ok,” said Laura Holmes, Emma’s aunt.

Everyone was gathering for a search party to hand out missing person flyers all around the Bayshore Gardens area in Bradenton. That’s where she went missing. A video from a neighbor capturing her from a distance the last time she was seen. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirming that she was found in good health in Clearwater.

This is the result everybody was hoping and praying for. The Holmes family says they are grateful for everyone’s help.

“This neighborhood support has been everything, everybody in this neighborhood has pulled through on social media every single time for us,” said Holmes.

It’s not known how Emma Holmes ended up in Clearwater. No other details were made available.

