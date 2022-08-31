Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater

12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.
12-year-old Emma Holmes found alive and in good health in Clearwater.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors finding out on Tuesday that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night.

“Initially, I’m shocked, we’re just happy she’s ok,” said Laura Holmes, Emma’s aunt.

Everyone was gathering for a search party to hand out missing person flyers all around the Bayshore Gardens area in Bradenton. That’s where she went missing. A video from a neighbor capturing her from a distance the last time she was seen. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirming that she was found in good health in Clearwater.

This is the result everybody was hoping and praying for. The Holmes family says they are grateful for everyone’s help.

“This neighborhood support has been everything, everybody in this neighborhood has pulled through on social media every single time for us,” said Holmes.

It’s not known how Emma Holmes ended up in Clearwater. No other details were made available.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed teen arrested in Arkansas
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near State Road 681.
Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy fighting brain eating amoeba will transfer to a Chicago hospital
Not as many storms on Wednesday
Rain chances drop on Wednesday
Emma Holmes
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
After heavy rains, DOH-Manatee offering advice on mosquito control