Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a man hiding from them in an unusual place.

Deputies say Justin Murphy, who has warrants out of Manatee County was discovered by officials who found him hiding in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit.

Deputies noticed something wasn’t right with the vent door and further investigation led them to Murphy, who was trying to elude arrest.

He was taken into custody on his outstanding warrants of petit theft and violation of drug court from Manatee County.

