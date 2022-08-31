Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of 12-year-old Emma Holmes is thanking everyone who helped get the word out during their search.

Emma disappeared over the weekend from Bradenton but thankfully was found safe in Clearwater.

Emma’s Aunt Laura released the following statement of thanks.

“Thank you to our village for bringing Emma home. We’re so overwhelmed with emotion that it’s hard to find the words to express our gratitude for the news agencies for being willing to get the story out, people sharing posts, showing up for a search party and canvassing neighborhoods (some who’ve never even met us), commenting, and private messaging (sometimes just to check on our well-being and to offer to bring food, sit with us, whatever we needed, and all asking what they could do.)

All of this, combined with the tireless round-the-clock efforts of law enforcement agencies, helped this have as happy an outcome as possible under the circumstances. We hope all of the kindness and concern is returned to our community tenfold. Thank you all for rallying around this child and our family. This is still an active investigation so there are details that we can’t share yet, but are happy to provide an update when the time is right. In regard to Emma’s pictures, I don’t mind if they stay up because people are still calling in tips about the case. Without revealing too much... her name and picture being searchable is exactly what brought her home.

A concerned citizen who spoke with Emma for a very brief moment, searched online to see if what he was told was true and when he realized it was, he called law enforcement in his county right away and that tip is how she was removed from the situation and we’re forever grateful to everyone.”

