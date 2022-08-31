Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Dry air reduces rain chances on the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air has moved in aloft and will reduce our rain chance today.

More sunshine will start the day and by afternoon a few clouds will build inland but, when compared to the last few days, we will be mostly sunny today. We are likely to get a shower or two in an inland location but unlikely to see much near the coast. Any shower that does build near the coast will be isolated and occur in the early afternoon or very late in the evening or early night time.

Tomorrow will be another low rain chance day.

Moisture returns Friday with increased rain chances. We will also have a wind shift that will twist winds to an easterly direction. This pattern favors more showers near the coast in the late afternoon and evening.

The tropics cyclone forecast for the Atlantic remains favorable for the development of 91L and a named storm may develop in the next few days. The system looks to stay far from Florida.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Holmes
Missing Manatee County girl found safe
A woman was found in a room at this Manatee County hotel Aug. 28.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into murder at Bradenton motel
WWSB Generic Stock 12
City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill
Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run

Latest News

Carlton Reserve
Discovering the Nature of the Suncoast at the Carlton Reserve
Courtesy NOAA
A rare August with no tropical storms
missing man manatee county
Missing endangered adult found in Manatee County
Caleb Zieglebauer
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago