Dry air reduces rain chances on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air has moved in aloft and will reduce our rain chance today.

More sunshine will start the day and by afternoon a few clouds will build inland but, when compared to the last few days, we will be mostly sunny today. We are likely to get a shower or two in an inland location but unlikely to see much near the coast. Any shower that does build near the coast will be isolated and occur in the early afternoon or very late in the evening or early night time.

Tomorrow will be another low rain chance day.

Moisture returns Friday with increased rain chances. We will also have a wind shift that will twist winds to an easterly direction. This pattern favors more showers near the coast in the late afternoon and evening.

The tropics cyclone forecast for the Atlantic remains favorable for the development of 91L and a named storm may develop in the next few days. The system looks to stay far from Florida.

