County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be examining the intersection where a 13-year-old Pine View School student was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 16.

Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, in an email to Sarasota County commissioners, says his department is collecting data. “Our transportation team is obtaining current traffic count data at the intersection that will be used to determine if any requested traffic control changes are appropriate.”

Anderson also said the county is adding new sidewalks to the area near the school.

The teen, named Lilly, was hit after school as she was in the crosswalk at Old Venice Road and East Bay Street. She was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. She died 13 days later.

The suspect in the hit-and-run, David Chang, was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence.

Since her death, an additional charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death has been filed. Chang was found and arrested in Arkansas and is being extradited to Florida.

The man behind a petition to change the intersection is a Pine View teacher, Scott Wolfinger.

He says improvements are needed. “It was a shocking accident,” he said. “But, when you really look at the circumstances here, it’s not too surprising.”

The petition has collected close to 5,000 signatures.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

