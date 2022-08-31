County commission sends Lorraine Road rezoning plan to state for comment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County commissioners have voted to submit a plan to rezone sections of land along Lorraine Road to allow for business park development to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review and comment.

The vote was 3-1, with commissioner Nancy Detert voting no, despite more than a dozen residents of the area speaking against the plan at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Protesters spent the past weekend marching up and down Lorraine Road, protesting what could be a big change in the neighborhood.

Some of the area residents galvanized in the march are upset by this because they feel it will be a serious disruption and lower their quality of life if this passes. Many fear large-scale warehouses would bring in too much traffic, noise and lights.

“I just don’t want to see businesses that run 24/7 with lights on and heavy traffic disrupt that,” Vic Obringer, one of the protest organizers, said.

On top of those concerns, many think an industrial area added to the residential zone would be an eyesore and take away from the charm that’s made the green neighborhoods so attractive for residents in the first place.

Protesters say the plan would allow large industrial businesses to plant roots along Lorraine Road between Fruitville Road and University Parkway.

But county commissioners say that’s not the case. County planning staffers said heavy industrial and residential uses are not allowed in a Business Park Corridor.

The county’s Planning Commission on July 21 recommended the plan not go forward after a public hearing and workshops on the subject.

While commissioners voted to send the plan to the state for comment, support was mixed. “What’s the need? Why are we looking to do it there?” asked Commissioner Christian Ziegler.

Commissioner Alan Maio says there needs to be an area available for development in order to attract good-paying jobs. If the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation, “lands a big fish, we really have no place to put them,” he said.

Ziegler said while he would vote to send the plan to the state DEO for review, he wouldn’t necessarily vote for it when it comes back for final county review at the commission’s meeting set for Oct. 25.

