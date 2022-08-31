A 13-year-old boy fighting brain eating amoeba will transfer to a Chicago hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old boy fighting a rare brain-eating amoeba he caught in July is ready to transfer to a Chicago Hospital.

Caleb Zieglebauer developed a headache and fever after swimming at a Port Charlotte beach. Caleb was soon admitted to a hospital where he has been recovering ever since. Now, thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $60,000, Caleb and his family plan to transfer to “Shirley Ryan AbilityLab” to continue his treatment.

Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, is scheduled to transfer Caleb to Chicago on Wednesday, August 31st according to a report released by Jet ICU.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.