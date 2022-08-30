Rain chances stay elevated on Tuesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday we will once again see a chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm along the coast in the morning moving very slowly toward the east once the sea breeze develops. The rain chance in the morning is at 50%. We will see variable cloudiness throughout the day with a chance for late day storms as well. The rain chance will increase to 70% for inland areas. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s by midday.

Trough of low pressure brings chance for storms at anytime on Tuesday (WWSB)

Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a good chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at anytime during the day but most numerous in the late afternoon and evening. With some slightly drier air we will see more scattered storms as opposed to widespread storms. Highs will be in the low 90s which is typical for this time of year. The rain chance is at 30% in the morning and 50% later in the day. Expect the same type of weather for Thursday.

We will begin to see typical late day storms only on Friday and that should stick around through Labor day weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a good chance for scattered late day storms.

Two systems are likely to develop over the next 5 days (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. This system has a really good chance of becoming the next named system. The chance for development in the next 5 days is 80% and 50% over the next 2 days. If it were to develop it looks to stay well away from Florida. It has been 57 days since our last named storm this season. This is the 5th quietest it has been since 1950. We haven’t had a hurricane recorded in the Atlantic basin in 328 days. That is good and bad. Typically the toughest month for Florida is October. The experts are still forecasting an above average season. That means we are going to see a lot of storms develop during the months of September and October. Don’t let your guard down we still have 3 months to go before the official end of the 2022 hurricane season.

For boaters look for winds out of the SSE at 7-12 mph and then switch around to the SW later in the day as the sea breeze develops. Seas will be running less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

