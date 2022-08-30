NASA delays launch for Artemis 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Engine three on the spacecraft was running at a higher temperature than the rest of the engines, which, along with weather, caused the spacecraft’s launch to be delayed until Friday. Artemis 1 engines operate on liquid hydrogen, which can be very flammable. According to George Ruppeiner, a professor of physics and astronomy at New College of Florida, hydrogen fuel can have serious consequences during take-off.

“You can get rapid evaporation from the engines and you get too much pressure in the engines because it’s too warm,” said Ruppeiner. “Then at the first burst of rocket fire, it could destabilize the engine or throw it off to one side or the other.”

This is not the first time NASA has postponed launches, and with every mission, there is usually a plan for backup launch dates. If NASA cannot launch Artemis 1 in September, they will have to wait until October.

“No launch is perfect and they all have issues,” said Ruppeiner. “NASA has become very cautious because of the loss of two space shuttles.”

Artemis 1 will be an unmanned spacecraft with mannequins, Artemis 2 will have a team of astronauts that will spend a week orbiting the moon, and Artemis 3 will put two astronauts on the moon, one of which being a woman. Artemis 3 is planned for 2025 and this will be the first time since 1969 when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

