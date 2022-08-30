Lakewood Ranch teen launches new project aimed to end veteran homelessness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch teen is using stars, stripes and grit to chip away at veteran homelessness around the country.

Lorenzo Liberti has been carving wooden, rustic, American flags and selling them for the past two years. The project, called Heroic Flags, has garnered support all over the country, raising thousands of dollars for the veteran community through various charities.

Now, he’s taking his cause a step further to get everyone involved, not with tools and lumber, but with just a few clicks on a keyboard.

The mission all started in 2020 when Lorenzo had to work on a summer project. He learned how there are more than 30,000 homeless veterans in the United States every year and realized his knack for carving wood flags didn’t have to just be a hobby, but a way to cut into this problem.

“The lightbulb went off in his head and he said ‘hey, y’know, maybe I can sell a few and help homeless vets,’” Lorenzo’s father, Guy, explained.

Lorenzo can carve them quickly if he puts his mind to it, but he only has so many hours in a day.

“There’s just so many pockets to fill that’s, like, you can only give so much to thousands of organizations,” Lorenzo said.

So, the Liberti family is trying something new to take their charity work far outside the four walls of their workshop. The team has launched the Give-A-Buck Foundation, a website where anyone can login and donate money online to help veterans.

Lorenzo explained selling his flags has been a success, but he could never sell enough to match the power of collective action through the internet. He points out that if every adult in the country gives $1 each week, the site could generate more than $10 billion.

It’s a tall task, but he hopes enough people turn out so they can begin working on a long-term solution to end veteran homelessness. With enough money, Lorenzo hopes to build a veteran campus, which would host a variety of services so homeless veterans can get all the help they need in one place.

Just like his massive wood flags, Lorenzo hopes the new foundation will become a solid way to help veterans from all walks of life get back on their feet.

If you want to help, you can find the Give-A-Buck Foundation by clicking this link.

