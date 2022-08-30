Humane Society of Sarasota County working to find homes for Beagles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is combing through applications after the organization received 18 beagles from a massive breeding facility.

HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.

HSSC said that many of the dogs had been bound to animal testing facilities. Of the 4,000 beagles, HSSC saved 18 of the beagles. Other Humane Societies across the country have taken in the rest of the dogs and will work on finding them a good home.

“We just welcomed ‘home’ 18 beagles who will never be subjects in a lab for medical research thanks to the combined efforts of animal groups all over the country. The dogs are settling in nicely and are enjoying their soft beds and toys after a very long and messy journey to get to South Florida. We are so excited to be able to give them a home life, something they would have previously been denied,” said Anna Gonce, HSSC’s Executive Director.

HSSC will be accepting online applications and will review the applications for compatibility and will notify potential adopters after Labor Day weekend. The adoption fee will be $200 for these dogs.

All beagles adopted from HSSC are neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, current on vaccinations and flea, tick, and parasite preventatives.

Help fund the beagle rescue effort by visiting: www.hssc.org/give/donate/donate-now

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.