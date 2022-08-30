Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed teen arrested in Arkansas
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near State Road 681.
Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash
Emma Holmes
Missing juvenile in Manatee County

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Marriage and money
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
After heavy rains, DOH-Manatee offering advice on mosquito control